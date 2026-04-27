United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Trading Up 7.4% - Should You Buy?

United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.4560. Approximately 3,759,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 13,658,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on UAMY. Alliance Global Partners reissued a "buy" rating on shares of United States Antimony in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a "sell (d-)" rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of United States Antimony from $10.25 to $11.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of United States Antimony from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UAMY

United States Antimony Trading Up 12.9%

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.98 and a beta of 0.10. The stock's 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01). United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that United States Antimony Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United States Antimony

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in United States Antimony by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,692 shares of the company's stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 95,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 144.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,021 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 2,441.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,093 shares of the company's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 122,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation is a specialized mining and chemical company focused primarily on the production and processing of antimony and antimony-based compounds. The company operates its own extraction and milling facilities to recover antimony metal and antimony trioxide, which serve as critical raw materials in industries such as flame retardants for plastics and textiles, catalysts for chemical processes, and additives for glass and ceramics. In addition to antimony, United States Antimony maintains smaller-scale gold and silver operations in Mexico that provide supplementary revenue streams and diversification of its mineral portfolio.

Founded in the mid-20th century, United States Antimony has evolved from a single‐mine operator into a multinational enterprise with mining and processing sites in both the United States and Mexico.

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