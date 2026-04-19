United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $601.50.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 price target for the company.

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Trending Headlines about United Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting United Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual bullish options flow — Traders bought 15,930 UTHR call options on Friday (about a 665% jump versus average call volume), indicating speculative or hedged bullish positioning that can amplify near-term upside or volatility.

Unusual bullish options flow — Traders bought 15,930 UTHR call options on Friday (about a 665% jump versus average call volume), indicating speculative or hedged bullish positioning that can amplify near-term upside or volatility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst target increases and constructive coverage — Multiple firms have raised price targets recently (examples cited include Morgan Stanley, Oppenheimer, BofA and RBC) and the consensus remains a "Moderate Buy" with an average target near $601.50, supporting positive investor sentiment. Analyst Coverage & MarketBeat Summary

Analyst target increases and constructive coverage — Multiple firms have raised price targets recently (examples cited include Morgan Stanley, Oppenheimer, BofA and RBC) and the consensus remains a "Moderate Buy" with an average target near $601.50, supporting positive investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Small CEO sale disclosed — CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 75 shares (March 13) for roughly $40k; the size is immaterial to overall ownership and is unlikely on its own to drive stock direction. InsiderTrades Alert

Small CEO sale disclosed — CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 75 shares (March 13) for roughly $40k; the size is immaterial to overall ownership and is unlikely on its own to drive stock direction. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional/hedge fund activity — Several funds adjusted positions (some added, some trimmed); UTHR remains heavily institutionally owned (~94%), which tends to moderate retail-driven swings. MarketBeat: Insider & Institutional Activity

Institutional/hedge fund activity — Several funds adjusted positions (some added, some trimmed); UTHR remains heavily institutionally owned (~94%), which tends to moderate retail-driven swings. Negative Sentiment: Material insider selling by CEO — Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares on April 15 (~$5.5M at ~$580.36), a significant reduction in her reported holding per filings; large insider sales can be perceived negatively by investors. SEC Filing: CEO Sale

Material insider selling by CEO — Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares on April 15 (~$5.5M at ~$580.36), a significant reduction in her reported holding per filings; large insider sales can be perceived negatively by investors. Negative Sentiment: Large EVP sale — EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares on April 16 for roughly $4.79M, a meaningful insider disposition that may pressure sentiment if more insider sales follow. SEC Filing: EVP Sale

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR opened at $588.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $526.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.98. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $272.12 and a one year high of $607.89.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $814.80 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 41.94%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.36, for a total value of $5,513,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,512,124.68. The trade was a 19.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.82, for a total value of $4,787,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,056,113.04. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 414,295 shares of company stock worth $217,625,176 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,628 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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