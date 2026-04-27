United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $5,365,695.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.81, for a total value of $5,365,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,882,147.53. This represents a 19.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $566.99. The company had a trading volume of 242,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,391. United Therapeutics Corporation has a twelve month low of $272.12 and a twelve month high of $607.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $536.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.61.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.92. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 41.94%.The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $814.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.19 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 27.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $486.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $601.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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