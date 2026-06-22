United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CFO James Edgemond Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total transaction of $5,401,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,195,871.40. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.17, for a total transaction of $5,491,700.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.29, for a total transaction of $5,492,900.00.

On Monday, June 8th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.50, for a total transaction of $5,475,000.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.28, for a total transaction of $5,462,800.00.

On Monday, June 1st, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.87, for a total transaction of $5,478,700.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.63, for a total value of $5,656,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.94, for a total value of $5,729,400.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.11, for a total value of $5,641,100.00.

On Monday, May 18th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.31, for a total value of $5,673,100.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.47, for a total value of $5,744,700.00.

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United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $538.15. The stock had a trading volume of 614,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,688. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $272.12 and a 1-year high of $609.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $564.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.72.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTHR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $707.00 to $701.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $619.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UTHR

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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