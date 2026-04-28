United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CFO Sells $5,688,300.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.83, for a total transaction of $5,688,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,737,235.08. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 22nd, James Edgemond sold 364 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.85, for a total transaction of $209,609.40.

On Thursday, April 23rd, James Edgemond sold 9,636 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.21, for a total transaction of $5,513,815.56.

On Monday, April 20th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.86, for a total transaction of $5,778,600.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.18, for a total transaction of $5,771,800.00.

On Monday, April 13th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.88, for a total transaction of $5,748,800.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.89, for a total transaction of $5,778,900.00.

On Monday, April 6th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.40, for a total transaction of $5,584,000.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.50, for a total transaction of $5,615,000.00.

On Monday, March 30th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.17, for a total transaction of $5,931,700.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.90, for a total transaction of $5,359,000.00.

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United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $569.11. 342,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75. The business's 50 day moving average is $538.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.47. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $272.12 and a one year high of $607.89.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.80 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.94% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 27.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $471.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $601.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,441,492 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,189,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,711 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $317,617,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $293,418,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,606,060 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,269,803,000 after purchasing an additional 383,838 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 796,101 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $387,801,000 after purchasing an additional 341,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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