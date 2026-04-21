United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CFO Sells $5,778,600.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.86, for a total value of $5,778,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,907,685.36. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.18, for a total value of $5,771,800.00.

On Monday, April 13th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.88, for a total transaction of $5,748,800.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.89, for a total transaction of $5,778,900.00.

On Monday, April 6th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.40, for a total transaction of $5,584,000.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.50, for a total transaction of $5,615,000.00.

On Monday, March 30th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.17, for a total transaction of $5,931,700.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.90, for a total transaction of $5,359,000.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.48, for a total transaction of $5,274,800.00.

Get United Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

United Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $573.44 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $528.74 and its 200 day moving average is $491.26. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52 week low of $272.12 and a 52 week high of $607.89.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.92. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.94% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $814.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.19 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 27.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $486.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $471.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $601.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting United Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company will present multiple new data sets at ISHLT (ARTISAN and PHINDER interim analyses) showing potential earlier detection/management of pulmonary hypertension and cardiac improvement with high‑dose treprostinil—supports pipeline and commercial outlook. Read More.

Company will present multiple new data sets at ISHLT (ARTISAN and PHINDER interim analyses) showing potential earlier detection/management of pulmonary hypertension and cardiac improvement with high‑dose treprostinil—supports pipeline and commercial outlook. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Potential regulatory catalyst: commentary that the “bull case” could change if FDA grants RMAT for miroliverELAP — a favorable RMAT would materially re‑rate pipeline value. Read More.

Potential regulatory catalyst: commentary that the “bull case” could change if FDA grants RMAT for miroliverELAP — a favorable RMAT would materially re‑rate pipeline value. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains constructive with several price‑target increases and a consensus “Moderate Buy,” providing valuation support amid volatility. Read More.

Analyst coverage remains constructive with several price‑target increases and a consensus “Moderate Buy,” providing valuation support amid volatility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional moves: Asset Management One slightly trimmed its stake (small share reduction) — not large enough alone to drive trend. Read More.

Institutional moves: Asset Management One slightly trimmed its stake (small share reduction) — not large enough alone to drive trend. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation pieces and unusually large options activity are drawing attention from traders and value investors; these items can amplify intraday moves but are directionally ambiguous. Read More. Read More.

Valuation pieces and unusually large options activity are drawing attention from traders and value investors; these items can amplify intraday moves but are directionally ambiguous. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares (multiple filings) and CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares this week — large, closely timed sales by senior executives often create near‑term selling pressure or signal personal liquidity choices. Read More. Read More.

Significant insider selling: CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares (multiple filings) and CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares this week — large, closely timed sales by senior executives often create near‑term selling pressure or signal personal liquidity choices. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Additional director sale reported — the cluster of senior‑level disposals in close succession increases perceived near‑term risk even though insiders still hold meaningful stakes. Read More.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 396.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 194.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,351,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While United Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here