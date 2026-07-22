United Therapeutics (UTHR) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect United Therapeutics to post earnings of $7.06 per share and revenue of $805.0090 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company's revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect United Therapeutics to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $32 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $535.83 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $272.12 and a 1 year high of $609.35. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $550.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.90. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $620.00 to $613.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $735.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $644.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTHR

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.83, for a total value of $5,688,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,737,235.08. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 535,379 shares of company stock valued at $299,468,343 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,606,060 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,269,803,000 after buying an additional 383,838 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,441,492 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,189,617,000 after buying an additional 1,042,711 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,699 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $624,508,000 after buying an additional 295,221 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 796,101 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $387,801,000 after acquiring an additional 341,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,210 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $257,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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