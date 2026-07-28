United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,321.32 and traded as high as GBX 1,369. United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,368, with a volume of 734,044 shares.

Get United Utilities Group alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UU shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from £152.50 to GBX 1,340 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,550 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,450 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised United Utilities Group to a "sector perform" rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,550 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 1,320 price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 1,431.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,330.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,321.32. The company has a market capitalization of £9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.65.

United Utilities Group (LON:UU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 107.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 261.63 billion for the quarter. United Utilities Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 27.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Utilities Group PLC will post 50.9730539 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Utilities Group

In other news, insider Phil Aspin sold 24,566 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,306, for a total transaction of £320,831.96. Insiders have purchased 38 shares of company stock worth $51,768 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes. United Utilities Group PLC was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Utilities Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Utilities Group wasn't on the list.

While United Utilities Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here