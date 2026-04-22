UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $287.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $278.00 to $287.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "underperform" rating on the healthcare conglomerate's stock. Robert W. Baird's target price points to a potential downside of 19.26% from the stock's current price.

UNH has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $372.60.

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UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH traded up $9.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $355.45. 2,689,872 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,610,906. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $438.85. The company has a market capitalization of $322.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm's 50-day moving average is $289.27 and its 200-day moving average is $316.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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