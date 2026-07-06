UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $380.00 Price Target at HSBC

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at HSBC from $300.00 to $380.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the healthcare conglomerate's stock. HSBC's target price points to a potential downside of 8.59% from the stock's previous close.

UNH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $414.75.

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UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 2.3%

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $9.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $415.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,537,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,619,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $430.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $392.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.60. The firm has a market cap of $377.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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