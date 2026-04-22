UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Leerink Partners

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Leerink Partners from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the healthcare conglomerate's stock. Leerink Partners' price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.28% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UNH. Weiss Ratings downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $378.24.

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UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock traded up $10.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $356.27. 3,890,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,633,296. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $438.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $323.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,059,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 105,621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $36,471,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 41,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,380 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,691,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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