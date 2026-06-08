UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $466.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $420.00 to $466.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the healthcare conglomerate's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.17% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $444.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $406.33.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock traded up $5.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $404.62. 2,110,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,935,257. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $404.51. The company has a market capitalization of $367.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.20 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 287,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $99,147,000 after acquiring an additional 86,432 shares during the period. Oberndorf William E purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $12,276,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,745 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $16,832,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,831,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,227,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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