UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $373.00 at Barclays

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $327.00 to $373.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the healthcare conglomerate's stock. Barclays's price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNH. Weiss Ratings cut UnitedHealth Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $372.60.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH traded up $9.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $355.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,689,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,610,906. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $438.85. The company's 50-day moving average is $289.27 and its 200-day moving average is $316.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $322.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key UnitedHealth Group News

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About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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