UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $395.00 at Morgan Stanley

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $395.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the healthcare conglomerate's stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNH. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $395.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $377.68.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $9.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $355.11. 5,532,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,660,981. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $322.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.84. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $438.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $377,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and stronger guidance — UNH reported Q1 EPS of $7.23 (vs. consensus ~ $6.76) on revenue of ~$111.7B and raised FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance to > $18.25, a clear catalyst for the rally because it signals improved cost control and a potential turnaround in margins. Business Wire: Q1 Results

Q1 beat and stronger guidance — UNH reported Q1 EPS of $7.23 (vs. consensus ~ $6.76) on revenue of ~$111.7B and raised FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance to > $18.25, a clear catalyst for the rally because it signals improved cost control and a potential turnaround in margins. Positive Sentiment: Analyst momentum — Multiple firms raised price targets and ratings (RBC, Leerink, Wells Fargo, Oppenheimer, Barclays, Argus, Truist, Jefferies), lifting sentiment and providing buying interest from institutions. These actions reinforce the market’s view that the earnings beat is durable. Benzinga: Analyst Moves

Analyst momentum — Multiple firms raised price targets and ratings (RBC, Leerink, Wells Fargo, Oppenheimer, Barclays, Argus, Truist, Jefferies), lifting sentiment and providing buying interest from institutions. These actions reinforce the market’s view that the earnings beat is durable. Positive Sentiment: AI and operational tailwinds — Management highlighted a $1.5B AI investment and rapid scale‑up of Optum Real (hundreds of millions of transactions already), which investors interpret as a lever for future margin improvement and competitive advantage in claims/payment processing. PYMNTS: Optum Real / AI

AI and operational tailwinds — Management highlighted a $1.5B AI investment and rapid scale‑up of Optum Real (hundreds of millions of transactions already), which investors interpret as a lever for future margin improvement and competitive advantage in claims/payment processing. Neutral Sentiment: Sector ripple effect — UNH’s beat lifted peers (CVS, Humana, Centene, Molina) as investors rotated into insurers on the view that medical‑cost pressures may be easing industry‑wide; this helps relative sentiment but isn’t a company‑specific driver. Yahoo Finance: Sector Impact

Sector ripple effect — UNH’s beat lifted peers (CVS, Humana, Centene, Molina) as investors rotated into insurers on the view that medical‑cost pressures may be easing industry‑wide; this helps relative sentiment but isn’t a company‑specific driver. Negative Sentiment: Policy/process uncertainty — UnitedHealth warned of “challenges” around the Medicare obesity‑drug pilot, creating potential uncertainty for enrollment/payments if insurers opt out or payments change; this is a watchlist risk that could hurt future revenues or margins. Reuters: Medicare Pilot Challenges

Policy/process uncertainty — UnitedHealth warned of “challenges” around the Medicare obesity‑drug pilot, creating potential uncertainty for enrollment/payments if insurers opt out or payments change; this is a watchlist risk that could hurt future revenues or margins. Negative Sentiment: Residual skepticism — A small number of firms (e.g., Robert W. Baird) continue to hold cautious/underperform views, reflecting lingering concerns about execution, MedCost variability and legacy issues from last year’s shock; these views could limit near‑term upside if the company slips on upcoming cost trends. Benzinga: Analyst Note

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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