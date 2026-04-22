UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $397.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $370.00 to $397.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the healthcare conglomerate's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.43% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $378.24.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock traded up $10.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $356.27. 3,890,822 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,633,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.40. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $438.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

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UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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