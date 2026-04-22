UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Shares Up 2.2% Following Earnings Beat

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $358.56 and last traded at $353.5130. Approximately 11,785,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 9,730,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $346.01.

The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.20 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS.

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UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and guidance lift — UNH reported stronger‑than‑expected Q1 results (EPS beat and revenue above estimates) and raised FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance to above $18.25, which is the primary catalyst for the rally. Business Wire: Q1 Results

Q1 beat and guidance lift — UNH reported stronger‑than‑expected Q1 results (EPS beat and revenue above estimates) and raised FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance to above $18.25, which is the primary catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street upgrades and price‑target increases — Multiple firms (Morgan Stanley, RBC, Oppenheimer, Wells Fargo, Barclays, Argus, Jefferies and others) raised ratings/targets after the quarter, adding buying momentum and supporting forward valuation. Benzinga: Analysts Increase Forecasts

Wall Street upgrades and price‑target increases — Multiple firms (Morgan Stanley, RBC, Oppenheimer, Wells Fargo, Barclays, Argus, Jefferies and others) raised ratings/targets after the quarter, adding buying momentum and supporting forward valuation. Positive Sentiment: AI and operational initiatives highlighted — Management flagged a sizable AI investment (about $1.5B) and rapid scale-up of Optum Real (high‑throughput claims/reimbursement platform), which investors view as structural drivers for efficiency and margin recovery. PYMNTS: UNH AI/Optum Real

AI and operational initiatives highlighted — Management flagged a sizable AI investment (about $1.5B) and rapid scale-up of Optum Real (high‑throughput claims/reimbursement platform), which investors view as structural drivers for efficiency and margin recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Sector ripple — UNH’s stronger print lifted other insurers (CVS, Humana, Molina, Centene) as investors re‑price Medicare Advantage and managed‑care exposure; this is sentiment flow rather than company‑specific news. Yahoo: Sector Impact

Sector ripple — UNH’s stronger print lifted other insurers (CVS, Humana, Molina, Centene) as investors re‑price Medicare Advantage and managed‑care exposure; this is sentiment flow rather than company‑specific news. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call detail available — Transcript/highlights show management focused on margin discipline and restructuring; useful for modeling but not an immediate price driver beyond the beat-and-raise. Seeking Alpha: Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call detail available — Transcript/highlights show management focused on margin discipline and restructuring; useful for modeling but not an immediate price driver beyond the beat-and-raise. Negative Sentiment: Policy/program uncertainty — UnitedHealth flagged challenges around a Medicare pilot to cover obesity drugs, creating execution and reimbursement uncertainty that could affect future medical cost trends. Reuters: Medicare Obesity Drug Pilot

Policy/program uncertainty — UnitedHealth flagged challenges around a Medicare pilot to cover obesity drugs, creating execution and reimbursement uncertainty that could affect future medical cost trends. Negative Sentiment: Medical‑cost and execution risk persist — While Q1 showed easing, management and analysts still warn that medical‑cost volatility and prior year operational issues remain risks to sustaining margin recovery; a minority of analysts remain cautious. Reuters: Q1 Profit & Risks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $327.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $377.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.27 and a 200 day moving average of $316.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.40.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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