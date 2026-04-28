UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Price Up 3.4% After Analyst Upgrade

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) shares rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $389.00 to $420.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. UnitedHealth Group traded as high as $369.63 and last traded at $366.6740. Approximately 10,128,563 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 9,672,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $354.69.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UNH. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $395.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $327.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $378.88.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $294.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $333.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.77%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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