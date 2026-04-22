UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $400.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate's stock. Argus' price objective points to a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $367.20.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 7.0%

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $346.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.84. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $438.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.UnitedHealth Group's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambient Family Office LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

Key UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and guidance raise: UnitedHealth reported Q1 results that topped revenue and EPS expectations and raised FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance (now > $18.25), signaling better control of medical costs and supporting the rally. Read More.

Q1 beat and guidance raise: UnitedHealth reported Q1 results that topped revenue and EPS expectations and raised FY‑2026 adjusted EPS guidance (now > $18.25), signaling better control of medical costs and supporting the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI investment and Optum scale: Management plans ~$1.5B in AI spending and Optum Real is rapidly scaling (hundreds of millions of transactions now, billions by year‑end), which investors view as a path to durable cost savings and higher fee‑based revenue. Read More.

AI investment and Optum scale: Management plans ~$1.5B in AI spending and Optum Real is rapidly scaling (hundreds of millions of transactions now, billions by year‑end), which investors view as a path to durable cost savings and higher fee‑based revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade / price‑target lift: Jefferies raised its UNH price target to $373 and reiterated a buy stance, adding upside conviction to the stock after the earnings beat. Read More.

Analyst upgrade / price‑target lift: Jefferies raised its UNH price target to $373 and reiterated a buy stance, adding upside conviction to the stock after the earnings beat. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational moves for provider relations: UnitedHealthcare expanded initiatives to cut prior‑authorization burdens and speed rural payments, which can reduce friction with providers and support membership and utilization trends. Read More.

Operational moves for provider relations: UnitedHealthcare expanded initiatives to cut prior‑authorization burdens and speed rural payments, which can reduce friction with providers and support membership and utilization trends. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector lift / peer momentum: Strong UNH results lifted sentiment across insurers (Centene, Molina, Clover), amplifying buying flows into the group but not changing UNH’s fundamentals directly. Read More.

Sector lift / peer momentum: Strong UNH results lifted sentiment across insurers (Centene, Molina, Clover), amplifying buying flows into the group but not changing UNH’s fundamentals directly. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Policy/program uncertainty: UnitedHealth flagged “challenges” with a Medicare pilot to cover obesity drugs, creating execution and reimbursement uncertainty that could pressure medical cost trends. Read More.

Policy/program uncertainty: UnitedHealth flagged “challenges” with a Medicare pilot to cover obesity drugs, creating execution and reimbursement uncertainty that could pressure medical cost trends. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Legacy Medicare payment pressure: Earlier reporting noted potential multi‑billion dollar Medicare payment headwinds that remain a watch item for margins despite the Q1 beat. Read More.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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