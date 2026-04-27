UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Upgraded at Erste Group Bank

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Erste Group Bank from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $377.64.

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UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE UNH traded down $4.16 on Monday, reaching $350.76. 640,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,580,172. The business's fifty day moving average price is $293.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $424.12.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,731 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,893 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,287.2% during the 1st quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. now owns 60,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 55,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 80,404 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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