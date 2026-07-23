Uniti Group (UNIT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Uniti Group to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share and revenue of $884.8670 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $987.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $930.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 236.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Uniti Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

UNIT stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNIT shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Uniti Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Uniti Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uniti Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UNIT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uniti Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Uniti Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company's stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group Inc is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and acquires communications infrastructure assets across the United States. Established in September 2015 through a spin-off from Windstream Holdings, Uniti Group focuses on leasing fiber, small cell networks, cell towers and related infrastructure to service providers, wireless carriers and other enterprises requiring high-capacity connectivity. The company's assets are designed to support the growing data demands of residential, business and governmental customers, with an emphasis on long-term contractual lease arrangements.

Uniti's portfolio encompasses an extensive fiber network that spans metropolitan and rural markets, as well as a portfolio of wireless towers and small cell nodes that facilitate mobile network densification and help carriers deploy 5G services.

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