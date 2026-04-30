Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.37), FiscalAI reports. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 37.21%.The company had revenue of $142.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Universal Display's conference call:

Revenue for Q1 fell to $142 million (from $166M a year ago) and management revised full‑year guidance down to $630M–$670M , while saying Q2 should be sequentially higher and the second half stronger.

Revenue for Q1 fell to (from $166M a year ago) and management revised full‑year guidance down to , while saying Q2 should be sequentially higher and the second half stronger. The company ended the quarter with ~ $911 million in cash and investments, generated $109M of operating cash flow in Q1, completed a $100M buyback and announced a new $400M repurchase program plus a $0.50/share dividend.

The company ended the quarter with ~ in cash and investments, generated $109M of operating cash flow in Q1, completed a $100M buyback and announced a new repurchase program plus a $0.50/share dividend. UDC emphasized progress on phosphorescent blue (claiming up to a ~25% initial OLED energy‑efficiency gain) and said it is accelerating materials R&D using AI/ML, with technical details to be presented at SID Display Week.

UDC emphasized progress on (claiming up to a ~25% initial OLED energy‑efficiency gain) and said it is accelerating materials R&D using AI/ML, with technical details to be presented at SID Display Week. Management reiterated a long‑term bullish view as a multi‑year OLED capacity expansion begins (new Gen 8.6 fabs at Samsung, BOE, Visionox, TCL China Star) and broader adoption across IT, automotive, TV and foldables.

Management reiterated a long‑term bullish view as a multi‑year OLED capacity expansion begins (new Gen 8.6 fabs at Samsung, BOE, Visionox, TCL China Star) and broader adoption across IT, automotive, TV and foldables. Profitability softened: Q1 gross margin was 75% (within guidance) but operating margin fell to ~30% (vs ~42% YoY) and net income declined to $36M ($0.76/share) driven by lower volumes, mix and higher input costs.

Get Universal Display alerts: Sign Up

Universal Display Trading Down 2.8%

NASDAQ OLED traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.09. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,025,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,844. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.15. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $83.64 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.65.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Display's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Universal Display's dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Key Universal Display News

Here are the key news stories impacting Universal Display this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a $400 million share repurchase program and declared a $0.50 quarterly cash dividend, which supports shareholder returns and can reduce share count. Share Repurchase & Dividend

Board authorized a $400 million share repurchase program and declared a $0.50 quarterly cash dividend, which supports shareholder returns and can reduce share count. Positive Sentiment: UDC will present a high-efficiency blue OLED paper and showcase technology at SID Display Week 2026 — a product/tech execution update that could support longer-term demand and licensing prospects. SID Presentation

UDC will present a high-efficiency blue OLED paper and showcase technology at SID Display Week 2026 — a product/tech execution update that could support longer-term demand and licensing prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Company filed its Q1 2026 press release with full financials and metrics (ROE 14.07%, net margin 37.21%) — useful for modeling but the headlines drove market reaction. Q1 Press Release

Company filed its Q1 2026 press release with full financials and metrics (ROE 14.07%, net margin 37.21%) — useful for modeling but the headlines drove market reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation pieces are re-assessing UDC after prolonged share weakness; these analyses may influence longer-term investor sentiment but are not an immediate catalyst. Valuation Coverage

Valuation pieces are re-assessing UDC after prolonged share weakness; these analyses may influence longer-term investor sentiment but are not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Q1 results missed estimates: EPS $0.76 vs. consensus ~$1.13 and revenue $142.2M vs. consensus ~$161–161.4M — a clear near-term negative surprise. Earnings Miss

Q1 results missed estimates: EPS $0.76 vs. consensus ~$1.13 and revenue $142.2M vs. consensus ~$161–161.4M — a clear near-term negative surprise. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 revenue guidance was updated to a $630M–$670M range, below consensus (~$674M), signaling near-term demand/revenue pressure that likely weighed on the stock. Guidance Update

FY2026 revenue guidance was updated to a $630M–$670M range, below consensus (~$674M), signaling near-term demand/revenue pressure that likely weighed on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Media pieces noting UDC’s recent share weakness and comparing it to peers likely amplified selling pressure amid the earnings/guidance news. Shares Falling Coverage

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 6.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,680 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,766 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,982 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Universal Display in the second quarter worth about $2,220,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 64.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLED. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Universal Display from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $141.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Universal Display

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation NASDAQ: OLED is a technology company specializing in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) solutions. The company develops and commercializes materials, technologies and software used in the creation of OLED displays and lighting. Its offerings include proprietary phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED) materials, display driver integrated circuits and process technologies that enable higher efficiency, longer lifetimes and improved color performance for a range of display and lighting applications.

Universal Display's core business is licensing its extensive OLED patent portfolio to display manufacturers and providing them with the key organic materials needed for device fabrication.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Universal Display, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Universal Display wasn't on the list.

While Universal Display currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here