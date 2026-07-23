Universal Display (OLED) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Universal Display to announce earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $157.5450 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.37). Universal Display had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 34.08%.The company had revenue of $142.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Universal Display's quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Universal Display to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Universal Display Trading Down 0.7%

OLED stock opened at $81.59 on Thursday. Universal Display has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $153.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.11.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Universal Display's payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $130.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OLED

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,999 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation NASDAQ: OLED is a technology company specializing in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) solutions. The company develops and commercializes materials, technologies and software used in the creation of OLED displays and lighting. Its offerings include proprietary phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED) materials, display driver integrated circuits and process technologies that enable higher efficiency, longer lifetimes and improved color performance for a range of display and lighting applications.

Universal Display's core business is licensing its extensive OLED patent portfolio to display manufacturers and providing them with the key organic materials needed for device fabrication.

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