Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Issues Earnings Results

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Universal Health Realty Income Trust had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.86%.

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Universal Health Realty Income Trust Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE UHT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.85. The company's stock had a trading volume of 52,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,038. The stock has a market cap of $567.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $35.26 and a one year high of $44.70. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.52.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Universal Health Realty Income Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 236.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHT. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,789 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,865 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 21,708 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,493 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,877 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Health Realty Income Trust

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust NYSE: UHT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, financing and development of healthcare-related properties. The company’s primary focus is on sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions with hospitals, healthcare systems and senior living operators. Its portfolio includes medical office buildings, hospitals, outpatient facilities, senior housing communities and life science research facilities, all structured to provide long-term, triple-net leases with established healthcare providers.

UHT’s real estate holdings are diversified across key markets throughout the United States, from major metropolitan areas to growing suburban regions.

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