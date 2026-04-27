Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The health services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.36 by $0.26, Zacks reports. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 19.65%.

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Universal Health Services Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of UHS traded up $5.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.02. 1,230,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,731. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $152.33 and a fifty-two week high of $246.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.14 and a 200-day moving average of $209.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Universal Health Services's dividend payout ratio is 3.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $235.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Universal Health Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $232.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on UHS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,588,911 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $346,447,000 after acquiring an additional 94,447 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,125,764 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $230,151,000 after acquiring an additional 40,533 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,377 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $189,978,000 after acquiring an additional 325,162 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 352,822 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $76,922,000 after acquiring an additional 35,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 343,516 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $74,893,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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