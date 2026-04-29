Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Given New $204.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $241.00 to $204.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the health services provider's stock. Robert W. Baird's target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.27% from the stock's current price.

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UHS has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $262.00 to $238.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $251.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Universal Health Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $227.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UHS

Universal Health Services Stock Down 10.0%

UHS stock opened at $161.56 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $191.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.50. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $152.33 and a fifty-two week high of $246.32.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.36 by $0.26. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 8.56%.The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.84 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.640-24.520 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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