Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 22.280-23.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 23.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.5 billion-$18.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.5 billion.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

UHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $267.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Universal Health Services from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $213.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UHS

Universal Health Services Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of UHS traded up $3.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.40. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,633,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,426. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.55. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $140.08 and a twelve month high of $246.32.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.94 by $0.04. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.280-23.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 23.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Universal Health Services's payout ratio is presently 3.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 94.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth $60,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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