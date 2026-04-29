Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at TD Cowen

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the health services provider's stock. TD Cowen's price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.14% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Universal Health Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Raymond James Financial lowered Universal Health Services from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $261.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $238.00 to $211.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $235.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $219.87.

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Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE UHS traded up $5.17 on Wednesday, hitting $167.71. 1,573,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,644. The business's fifty day moving average is $191.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.50. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $152.33 and a 12 month high of $246.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $0.26. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 8.56%.The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.84 earnings per share. Universal Health Services's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.640-24.520 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 14.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 13.2% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 17.6% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Universal Health Services by 79.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 47,576 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $8,515,000 after buying an additional 21,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $2,613,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Universal Health Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting Universal Health Services this week:

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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