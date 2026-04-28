Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Shares Down 8.8% - What's Next?

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) was down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $164.31 and last traded at $163.77. Approximately 1,039,820 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 743,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.51.

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Universal Health Services News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Universal Health Services this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Universal Health Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $268.00 to $238.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered Universal Health Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $235.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $251.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $227.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UHS

Universal Health Services Trading Down 10.0%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $193.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.39 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.84 EPS. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.640-24.520 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Universal Health Services's dividend payout ratio is 3.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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