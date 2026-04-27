Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 22.640-24.520 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 23.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.4 billion-$18.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.5 billion.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $251.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Universal Health Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $235.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Universal Health Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $232.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UHS

Universal Health Services Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of UHS traded up $5.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,755. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.90. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $152.33 and a twelve month high of $246.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $0.26. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 8.57%.Universal Health Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.640-24.520 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Universal Health Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.46%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,588,911 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $346,447,000 after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,125,764 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $230,151,000 after purchasing an additional 40,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,377 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $189,978,000 after purchasing an additional 325,162 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 352,822 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $76,922,000 after purchasing an additional 35,054 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 343,516 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $74,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company's stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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