Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.53, FiscalAI reports. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 11.41%.The firm had revenue of $398.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.09 million.

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Universal Insurance Price Performance

Shares of UVE stock traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $35.22. The company's stock had a trading volume of 196,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,982. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.42. Universal Insurance has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $986.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Universal Insurance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.14%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Insurance

In other Universal Insurance news, CAO Kimberly D. Campos sold 879 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $29,745.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,422 shares in the company, valued at $251,160.48. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $692,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,206,788 shares in the company, valued at $41,754,864.80. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,976 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,786 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 217,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,199 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $19,083,000 after buying an additional 69,289 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 73.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,829 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 34,556 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter worth about $180,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Universal Insurance from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Insurance from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Universal Insurance in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $40.00.

View Our Latest Report on UVE

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc NYSE: UVE is a property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The company underwrites homeowners and other residential property insurance products to protect against natural catastrophes such as hurricanes, windstorms and fires. It distributes policies primarily through a network of independent agents and brokers, offering coverage for primary residences, secondary homes, condominiums, vacant dwellings and rental properties across its service territory.

In addition to personal lines, Universal provides commercial property and casualty insurance tailored to small businesses and institutional clients.

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