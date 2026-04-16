Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Stock Price Up 8.1% - Here's Why

Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH - Get Free Report) rose 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.32 and last traded at $22.5150. Approximately 26,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 51,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULH. Zacks Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Logistics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Universal Logistics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Universal Logistics in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ULH

Universal Logistics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Universal Logistics had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 3.64%.The firm had revenue of $385.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Universal Logistics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Logistics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,514 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,557 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc is a diversified, asset-light third-party logistics provider offering transportation and supply chain solutions across North America and around the globe. Its service portfolio encompasses truckload, less-than-truckload, intermodal, and specialized freight services, supported by dedicated brokerage, warehousing, and distribution management capabilities.

Originally incorporated as Universal Truckload Services, Inc, the company has evolved beyond its core truckload heritage to a one-stop logistics platform.

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