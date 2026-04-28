Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.600-8.90 EPS.

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Unum Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of UNM stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.64. 1,742,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,628. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $68.28 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The company's 50 day moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.19.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio is 43.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Unum Group from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Unum Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Unum Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered Unum Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Unum Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UNM

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $326,610.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,007.36. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Egan sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 42,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,758. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 21,852 shares of company stock worth $1,590,734 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company's stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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