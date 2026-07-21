Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $101.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the financial services provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.56% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Unum Group from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "moderate buy" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Unum Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.17.

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Unum Group Trading Down 0.8%

UNM traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.16. The company's stock had a trading volume of 126,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,106. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.25. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business's 50-day moving average is $87.39 and its 200-day moving average is $79.81.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 5.86%.The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $961,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,922.18. This trade represents a 21.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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