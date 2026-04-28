Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.600-8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get Unum Group alerts: Sign Up

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.64. 1,742,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,628. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.66. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $68.28 and a 12 month high of $83.13.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Evercore set a $103.00 price objective on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "moderate buy" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Unum Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UNM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $351,624.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,787,861.96. This represents a 8.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $255,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,069. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,734. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 157.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unum Group

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Unum Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Unum Group wasn't on the list.

While Unum Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here