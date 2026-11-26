Caleres (NYSE:CAL - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2027 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Caleres to post earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $796.48 million for the quarter. Caleres has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.650 EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q3 2027 earnings summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $695.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $702.49 million. Caleres had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business's revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Caleres to post $1.50 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Caleres alerts: Sign Up

Caleres Price Performance

NYSE:CAL opened at $11.82 on Thursday. Caleres has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $407.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Caleres's payout ratio is 18.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CAL. Weiss Ratings raised Caleres from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Caleres from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caleres

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres is a footwear company that designs, develops, sources, markets and sells shoes through retail stores, e-commerce and wholesale partnerships. Its brands include Famous Footwear, Allen Edmonds, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer and Vionic, serving customers across a range of styles and price points. The company operates Famous Footwear, a retailer of family footwear, and sells branded products through its own stores and online channels as well as through department stores and other retailers. Caleres serves customers primarily in the United States, with its brands also distributed in international markets.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Caleres, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caleres wasn't on the list.

While Caleres currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report