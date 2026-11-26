Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM - Get Free Report) TSE: CM is expected to issue its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to announce earnings of $1.72 per share and revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earnings summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 7:30 AM ET.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM - Get Free Report) TSE: CM last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.74 billion. On average, analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post $7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8.06 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM stock opened at $104.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $85.02 and a 52 week high of $124.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a "buy (a)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $160.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) is a Canadian financial institution that provides banking, wealth management, capital markets and related financial services to individuals, businesses and institutional clients. Its offerings include personal and business accounts, lending, credit cards, investment and financial planning services, commercial banking, and corporate finance and trading services. CIBC serves clients across Canada and the United States, with additional international operations supporting its global business.

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