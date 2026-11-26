Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Canadian Solar to announce earnings of ($0.6861) per share and revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earnings overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The solar energy provider reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.22). Canadian Solar had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Canadian Solar's revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Canadian Solar to post ($2.93) EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Canadian Solar alerts: Sign Up

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $370.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $30.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Canadian Solar from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $14.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Solar

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc. is a global solar technology and renewable energy company founded in 2001 by Shawn Qu. The company manufactures photovoltaic solar modules and battery energy storage products for residential, commercial and utility-scale applications. Through its project development and services businesses, including Recurrent Energy, Canadian Solar develops, builds and operates solar power and energy storage projects. Its products and projects serve customers in markets around the world. Founder Shawn Qu has served as the company's chairman and chief executive officer.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Canadian Solar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian Solar wasn't on the list.

While Canadian Solar currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report