Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Cooper Companies to post earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.510-4.550 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earnings summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cooper Companies to post $4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4.69 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of COO opened at $62.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.35. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $89.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cooper Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 9th that allows the company to buy back $3 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to purchase up to 22.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Share repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on COO. William Blair cut Cooper Companies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Research lowered Cooper Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cooper Companies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.60.

View Our Latest Report on Cooper Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Walter Rosebrough, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.29 per share, for a total transaction of $162,870.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,800. This trade represents a 17.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Kurzius purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.93 per share, with a total value of $549,300.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 31,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,268.07. This trade represents a 47.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 34,701 shares of company stock worth $1,880,039. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cooper Companies

CooperCompanies is a global medical device company focused on vision care and women's health. It serves customers in markets around the world through two primary businesses: CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision develops and sells contact lenses, including products for daily wear, astigmatism, presbyopia and myopia management. Its offerings include lenses made from silicone hydrogel and other materials, as well as specialty lens options. CooperSurgical provides products and services for women's health and fertility care.

Further Reading

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