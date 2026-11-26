Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2027 results after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share and revenue of $889.02 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q3 2027 earnings summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Docusign had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $875.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Docusign to post $2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.45 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Docusign Stock Performance

Docusign stock opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company's fifty day moving average price is $75.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.89. Docusign has a 1 year low of $40.16 and a 1 year high of $85.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore set a $65.00 target price on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Docusign from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Docusign from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Docusign from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Yorkville Ives assumed coverage on Docusign in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an "in-line" rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Docusign presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Docusign

Insider Activity at Docusign

In other news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,676 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $1,018,661.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 75,928 shares in the company, valued at $5,270,162.48. The trade was a 16.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Paula Hansen sold 3,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $270,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 103,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,448,569.56. This trade represents a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 154,168 shares of company stock worth $10,491,896 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc. provides software for preparing, signing, managing and automating agreements. Its platform helps businesses and individuals complete agreements digitally, reducing reliance on paper-based processes. The company's offerings include DocuSign eSignature, which enables users to sign and request signatures electronically, as well as tools for contract lifecycle management and agreement workflows. Its Intelligent Agreement Management products use artificial intelligence to help organizations analyze and manage agreement-related information and processes.

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