Genesco (NYSE:GCO - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2027 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $596.76 million for the quarter. Genesco has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.400 EPS. Individuals may visit the company's upcoming Q3 2027 earnings overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.54. Genesco had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $529.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Genesco to post $2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.90 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Genesco Stock Performance

NYSE:GCO opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Genesco has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $43.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GCO. Wall Street Zen cut Genesco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Genesco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Genesco from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Genesco from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GCO

About Genesco

Genesco Inc. is a Nashville-based footwear retailer and brand operator. Its retail businesses include Journeys and Journeys Kidz in the United States, Schuh in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Little Burgundy in Canada, and Johnston & Murphy, which sells footwear, apparel and accessories. The company also develops, sources and markets footwear through its Genesco Brands Group, serving retail partners as well as its own businesses. Its product range includes casual, athletic-inspired and dress footwear, along with related apparel and accessories.

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