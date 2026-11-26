Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Guidewire Software to announce earnings of $0.7420 per share and revenue of $376.35 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earnings results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $411.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $402.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Guidewire Software to post $2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3.46 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Guidewire Software Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of GWRE opened at $148.76 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $102.30 and a 52-week high of $229.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 91.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Cooper sold 23,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.47, for a total transaction of $3,356,615.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 95,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,776,803.67. This represents a 19.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 39,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.47, for a total value of $5,733,003.01. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 183,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,531,482.09. The trade was a 17.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 192,235 shares of company stock valued at $28,520,769 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $213.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Guidewire Software

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software develops software for property and casualty insurance companies. Its products support core insurance operations, including policy administration, billing and claims management, as well as data analytics and digital customer services. The company offers its applications through Guidewire Cloud and provides related implementation and support services. Its platform includes products such as PolicyCenter, BillingCenter and ClaimCenter, designed to help insurers manage workflows and modernize their technology systems.

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