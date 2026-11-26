IDT (NYSE:IDT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earnings report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

IDT (NYSE:IDT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). IDT had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $338.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.00 million. On average, analysts expect IDT to post $3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4.10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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IDT Price Performance

Shares of IDT stock opened at $72.48 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.54. IDT has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56.

IDT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. IDT's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.07%.

Insider Transactions at IDT

In related news, Director Judah Schorr sold 7,717 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $629,475.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 108,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,375.04. This trade represents a 6.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,327 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $188,556.81. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,818 shares of company stock worth $2,597,244. Company insiders own 23.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDT shares. Zacks Research upgraded IDT to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Freedom Broker increased their target price on IDT from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised IDT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.00.

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IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation is a telecommunications and technology company founded in 1990 by Howard Jonas, who serves as its executive chairman. The company provides communications, payment and business services to consumers and organizations in the United States and international markets. Its offerings include BOSS Revolution, which provides international calling and money-transfer services, and net2phone, which offers cloud-based business communications. IDT also provides wholesale voice and other communications services to telecom carriers.

Further Reading

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