John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2027 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect John Wiley & Sons to announce earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.600-5.050 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2027 earnings report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $386.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect John Wiley & Sons to post $4.80 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5.30 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of WLY opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75. John Wiley & Sons has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $57.45. The business's 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.3575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. John Wiley & Sons's payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WLY shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of John Wiley & Sons from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Wiley & Sons has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on WLY

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, known as Wiley, is a global publishing and knowledge-services company. Founded in 1807 by Charles Wiley in New York, it has grown from a book publisher into a provider of research, education and professional-development resources. The company publishes scholarly journals, books and digital content across areas including science, technology, medicine, social sciences and the humanities. Its offerings also include online learning and assessment tools, professional training, and services that support research publishing and scholarly communication.

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