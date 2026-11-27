KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $94.35 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earnings results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, December 4, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.90%. On average, analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to post $0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance

NYSE KNOP opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

KNOT Offshore Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 26th. This is a positive change from KNOT Offshore Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.0750. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. KNOT Offshore Partners's dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KNOT Offshore Partners

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Trygve Seglem purchased 2,789,070 shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $34,863,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,450,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,629,062.50. This trade represents a 28.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is a maritime limited partnership that owns and operates shuttle tankers. The vessels transport crude oil from offshore production facilities to onshore terminals and other destinations, often where pipeline infrastructure is limited or unavailable. Its fleet serves offshore oil-producing regions, including the North Sea and Brazil. Shuttle tankers are equipped for specialized loading operations and are commonly employed under long-term charter contracts to support offshore production.

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