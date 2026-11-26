Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2027 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Lands' End to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $319.32 million for the quarter. Lands' End has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.720 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.070-0.200 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q3 2027 earnings report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $302.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.67 million. Lands' End had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, analysts expect Lands' End to post $0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.85 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Lands' End Stock Performance

LE stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $259.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.27. Lands' End has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lands' End in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.00.

View Our Latest Report on Lands' End

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lands' End news, insider Kym Maas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,706 shares in the company, valued at $272,226.54. This trade represents a 28.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Lands' End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc. is an American apparel and lifestyle retailer that sells clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. Its offerings include casual apparel, outerwear, swimwear and school and business uniforms. Founded in 1963 in Chicago as a mail-order sailing supply business, the company grew into a broader apparel retailer. Lands' End sells through its e-commerce platforms, catalogs, retail locations and wholesale and uniform channels. The company serves customers in the United States and international markets, including through online operations and retail and distribution partners.

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