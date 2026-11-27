National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its results before the market opens on Friday, December 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.31 per share and revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, analysts expect National Bank of Canada to post $9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10.15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at $142.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $146.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $115.78 and a twelve month high of $171.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTIOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities restated a "hold" rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. National Bank Financial raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of "Hold".

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About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Montreal. Founded in 1859, it provides personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and financial markets services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governments. Its offerings include deposit accounts, loans and mortgages, payment cards, investment and advisory services, and corporate financing. Through its capital markets operations, the bank also provides services such as securities trading, underwriting, and financial advice.

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