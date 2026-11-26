Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Get Free Report) TSE: RY is expected to be releasing its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.93 per share and revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earnings results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Get Free Report) TSE: RY last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.18. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. On average, analysts expect Royal Bank Of Canada to post $11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12.59 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Royal Bank Of Canada alerts: Sign Up

Royal Bank Of Canada Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of RY stock opened at $189.54 on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 1 year low of $152.40 and a 1 year high of $218.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $227.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Royal Bank Of Canada

About Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Toronto. Founded in 1864 as the Merchants Bank of Halifax, it has grown into one of Canada's largest banks. The company serves individuals, businesses and institutions through personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, and capital markets services. Its offerings include banking accounts and loans, investment and financial advice, insurance products, and corporate finance and trading services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Royal Bank Of Canada, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Royal Bank Of Canada wasn't on the list.

While Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important. Get This Free Report