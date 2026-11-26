Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2027 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Science Applications International to post earnings of $2.35 per share and revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q3 2027 earnings report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.70. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Science Applications International to post $10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10.92 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIC opened at $148.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.84. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $81.08 and a 1-year high of $155.11. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $125.22.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In related news, Director C. David Cush purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.50 per share, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $132,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) provides technology, engineering, and mission support services primarily to the U.S. federal government. Its customers include defense, intelligence, space, and civilian agencies. The company's services include systems integration, enterprise information technology, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics, artificial intelligence, engineering, logistics, and training. SAIC also supports the development, modernization, and operation of government systems and missions.

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