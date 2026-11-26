Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2027 results after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $136.48 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2027 earnings overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $98.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business's revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

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Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SWBI opened at $14.68 on Thursday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $17.56. The company has a market cap of $658.25 million, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Smith & Wesson Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.50.

View Our Latest Report on Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets firearms and related products. Its offerings include handguns and long guns sold under the Smith & Wesson and M&P brands, as well as firearms accessories and products from its Performance Center and other specialized lines. Founded in 1852 by Horace Smith and Daniel B. Wesson in Springfield, Massachusetts, the company has a long history in the American firearms industry. It later moved its headquarters to Tennessee. Smith & Wesson serves customers in the United States and international markets through retail and distribution channels.

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