Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD - Get Free Report) TSE: TD will likely be releasing its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.77 per share and revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earnings summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD - Get Free Report) TSE: TD last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Toronto Dominion Bank to post $7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7.57 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Toronto Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $116.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.70 and a 200-day moving average of $112.82. The stock has a market cap of $188.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $128.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Toronto Dominion Bank declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 30th that allows the company to buy back $7.14 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut Toronto Dominion Bank from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $148.00.

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About Toronto Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, commonly known as TD Bank Group, is a Canadian financial services company headquartered in Toronto. Its history dates to 1855, when the Bank of Toronto was established; it became The Toronto-Dominion Bank following the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto and The Dominion Bank. TD serves customers in Canada and the United States through businesses that include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance and wholesale banking. Its services include deposit accounts, lending, credit cards, investment advice and financial markets services.

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